Social Media Users are the most observant breed on the internet right now. They will read between the lines, follow, and stalk-like no one else. And Voila, it is fun time. This time, Instagram users had a field day on a picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a picture of his son Taimur Ali Khan with his elder brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

This picture had a very sweet vibe as Taimur and Ibrahim both can be seen flaunting their six-pack abs in the picture. Kareena captioned it in the sweetest way and wrote, “Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, her followers immediately observed something weird and funny in the picture and spammed Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram account. Apparently, the pic had mostly one comment, and it was about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s zip.

Fans were quick to notice that Ibrahim Ali Khan’s jeans were not zipped in the picture. “Iggy ki zip khuli h tell him”, “Ibhiram’s Jean’s zip is open”, and “Why is Ibrahim’s fly open”, read most of the comments on the picture which garnered 8.2 lakh likes.

However, there were fans who loved this picture and were there to express the same. “Ibrahim is just a replica of Saif”, wrote one user. “Two Saifu in one pic” wrote another user. Many users could not help but ask Kareena about her and Sara Ali Khan’s equation since both of them have unfollowed each other’s Instagram accounts.

Another user praised Kareena for maintaining a cordial relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s kids from his first marriage. The user commented, “Since seeing your posts, you have broken my idea about stereotypes of stepmoms. Kudos Lady. Love & respect for you.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned the nicknames of the Pataudi brothers Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in the post. Ibrahim is fondly called Iggy and Taimur is known as Tim – Tim. A user even schooled her for ruining such beautiful names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Must Read: Raghav Chadha Smirks, “Aapko Jashn Manane Ka Mauka…”, Slyly Confirming His Wedding With Parineeti Chopra!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News