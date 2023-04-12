TV actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most loved actresses of tinsel town. The diva, who enjoys a massive fan following on and off social media, often takes the web by storm every time she posts a photo of her stunning self. Since the actress, who’s currently slaying on TV as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, got married, she’s been treating her fans with her adorable yet stunning photos. However, little did she know her latest opinion would receive backlash on her post about the Dalai Lama incident.

In the last few days, who’s who of the entertainment industry are giving their two cents on the spiritual leader’s incident, which created an uproar after he was seen telling a young boy to suck his tongue while planting a peck on his lips, however, after receiving criticism for her ‘choice of words’, she apologised.

Taking to her Insta story, Shraddha Arya revealed that people have been writing hateful messages after she condemned the Dalai Lama’s act. Shraddha wrote, “Many people have been writing hateful stuff on my page. I don’t know you guys and have absolutely nothing against you or your religion or your practices. An ‘act has been condemned’. Not any community, religion or place.”

“Apologies if my choice of words used to criticise the incident were too harsh. Sadly, India is infested with child abuse and it’s already very heartbreaking, hence. Any act or words that suggest child mistreatment are extremely enraging and unappreciated #loveoverhate,” read Arya’s story further.

Meanwhile, after the incident caught netizens’ eyes, his holiness released an official statement and said, “A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shraddha Arya’s post? Do let us know!

