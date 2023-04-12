Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is all set to release on April 21, is creating a major buzz online for different reasons. Salman Khan has roped in several popular faces from the television industry, and it’s adding to the film’s hype. Also, in the latest promotional event, Bhai hinted at a romance brewing on the movie set between two stars. Netizens were quick to relate this with Raghab Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill and have flooded social media with their videos. One of them has caught our attention, and to learn more, scroll ahead.

Shehnaaz became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her relationship with Sidharth Shukla has a special place in everyone’s hearts. Raghav, on the other hand, made a name for himself in the dancing industry. He participated in Dance India Dance, got the nickname Cockroach, and currently hosts Dance Plus. His fans love his comic timing and friendship with Shakti Mohan.

During the promotion of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan said that he observed chemistry between two of his co-stars in the film. While he did not mention the name, netizens felt something was brewing between Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. They have flooded social media with BTS videos of the two, and they are equal bits cute and confusing.

Take A Look:

An Instagram page called Nila_ambra shared a behind the scene video of Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill from the set of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The admin chose the romantic song Lag Ja Gale from Bhoomi. The netizens are divided after looking at this video. While some are sad about Sana moving on from Siddharth Shukla, some are happy that she has apparently found happiness again. Here’s what they said –

One wrote, “What do you mean sana itni jldi Bhool ga sid ko kch arsa to wait kr leti …os ki death ne hi to is ko zyada hit kr dya tha ….so sad …mohabbat me to bnda sari omer b tanha guzar leta hy”

Another said, “Bkwas shehnaz ki demands hi alag thn ye chhumpo sey Pyar kregi yahi din daikhna baqi tha”

One joked about Rahav and Shakti’s bond and wrote, “Koi shakti mam ko bulao😂🙏”

A fan said, “Mujhe acha lga atleast ek khmsh ku hasta wa insan mila h”

Well, whether or not Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are dating, it’s great to see the actress happy.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

