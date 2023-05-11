This Saturday, the entertainment quotient will be doubled as Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer 3 will see the contestants strive to emerge victorious in the ‘Best Ka Double Test’. Giving some awe-inspiring performances, the ‘Best 13’ will team up in groups of two or three contestants along with their choreographers and perform together to win the hearts (and marks) of the E.E.N.T specialists – judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur & Terence Lewis.

After putting a brilliant performance, together with Shivanshu Soni, Samarpan Lama will try his hands on wooing the Bollywood Diva, Sonali Bendre, in ‘Marathi’! Read on to know more!

Samarpan Lama is all set to impress Sonali Bendre in a new andaaz and will invite her on stage. The India’s Best Dancer 3 contestant will then try to sweep the judge off her feet by wooing her in Marathi saying, “tumala khup chan deeste” which then Sonali would correct to “Tumi khup chan deeste”. The young dancer will then say that he learnt the language online, and tries another line on the judge saying, “tumcha smile khup godh aahe”. With a big smile, Sonali will reply saying, “tumcha smile khup godh hai”.

A shy Samarpan Lama will then request Sonali Bendre for a dance while giving her a rose. The duo will be seen dancing to the song ”Pyar Kiya To Nibhana’ from the film ‘Major Saab’. While Samarpan’s rose would be accepted by the actress, taking her away will be judge Terence Lewis, whose moves would impress Sonali!

Tune in to watch Samarpan Lama trying to win judge Sonali Bendre’s, on ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, this Saturday at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

