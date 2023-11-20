What could well have been one of the biggest days for Tiger 3 turned out to be the lowest, as 10.5 crore came in. This was, in fact, the first conventional Sunday for the Salman Khan starrer since last Sunday was Diwali, and hence, the numbers could not be optimal. However, the film still did quite well enough to score 44.50 crores.

However, maybe even the makers didn’t imagine that the very next Sunday, there would be India playing the World Cup finals, which would mean that the numbers would take a big hit all over again.

It has been rather unfortunate for the film that the first two Sundays have been impacted in such a major way, and nothing can really be done about that. If one looks at it from the release timeline perspective, then it all seemed so right since there was a three-week gap between Tiger 3 and the next big film, Animal. However, since all the key days were getting impacted one after another, and the audience’s response towards the film was mixed as well, the final results turned out to be much less than expected.

The Maneesh Sharma-directed film has now reached 230.75 crore, and hopefully, from today, it will stabilize. At the very least, Monday collections should now be the same (and ideally more) than Sunday numbers. Salman Khan‘s other action film, Kick, had collected 232 crore in its lifetime, and as you read this, that number would have been surpassed by Tiger 3 with more on the anvil till 1st December at least.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

