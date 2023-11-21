Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo has been the talk of the town much before its release. After garnering rave reviews, the film has become a historic blockbuster worldwide. Amid all the praises and applause coming its way, actor Mansoor Ali Khan has been grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Leo star has been at the receiving end for making a crass and sexist comment about her co-star, Trisha. For the unversed, Khan had expressed his disappointment for not having an intimate scene with the actress. He had gone ahead to say that he had lost out on the opportunity of having a bedroom scene with her.

Soon after this, he received massive criticism from not only fans but also from many South stars. After learning about his comment, Trisha penned a note condemning and slamming the actor while calling him sexist. Now, in the wake of the freshly erupted controversy, film body Nadigar Sangam temporarily banned the actor.

Now hitting back at the film body, Mansoor Ali Khan held a press conference where he gave an ultimatum to Nadigar Sangam to revoke the ban. He further questions people if the r*pe scenes in cinemas are real. As people are not ready to understand his comical statement, which turned out to be controversial. He further expressed that the body should have asked for an explanation from him or issued a notice. Hitting back, he said, “Shouldn’t you have some sense? I haven’t said anything wrong. I will not apologize.”

He added at the press conference, “I will give four hours’ time to Nadigar Sangam to withdraw their statement against me. They said I should apologize. Do I look like someone who will apologize? The media can write whatever they want against me. People know who I am. I have the support of Tamil people.”

Earlier, reacting to Mansoor Ali Khan’s derogatory statement, Trisha had tweeted, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind (sic).”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mansoor Ali Khan’s recent press conference? Do let us know.

