Ever imagined a Kerala-born rapper and singer pulling off an amazing music video with nostalgic visuals of local fairs where there were death-defying car stunts? HanuMankind’s ‘Big Dawgs’ gives you just that. It has also amassed over 17 million views on YouTube and is ranked 43 on the global top music charts.

In addition, when you hear it for the first time, the accent makes it difficult to believe that he was not born and brought up in America. The official liner notes of this song read, “Pushing culture baby, got that product you can’t measure.” Let’s learn more about this!

HanuMankind is taking over the Global pop stage

‘Big Dawg’ ft. Kalmi is a huge hit that has shocked the international pop stage and hip-hop community. His name is Sooraj Cherukat, and he spent his formative years in Texas. He incorporated Texas-influenced sounds into the song, along with a pure Indian taste. This music video is a perfect combination of desi and global aesthetics and elements.

The music video for Big Dawg was shot in Kerala’s coastal district of Ponnani. It is a raw video with a South American vibe, and the location fuses desi swagger with the explosive pop and punk energy of the West.

The fast pace of the music and the lyrics are extremely catchy, and the video is raw with grit and adrenaline. When he was asked about the location, Sooraj, who stays in Bangalore, said that if the video did not hit the charts, then at least he would get to tell his grandchildren that he was inside the well of death in a car. “If you want something, take that risk, man, or it won’t happen. Even if you fail, it’s still the act of doing. At the very least, if nothing worked out, I’m happy about that”, he said.

The video has been directed by Bijoy Shetty and produced by Brown Crew Productions’ Kalmi. The amazing stunts were done by Sulthan Sheikh (main rider), Moor Saleem, Muhammed Shadab Ansari, and Kashish Sheikh. If you have not watched the video yet, it’s time folks!

