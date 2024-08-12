Thalavan is set to arrive on OTT next month, following a successful theatrical run. Directed by Jis Joy, who is well-known for his work as the Malayalam dubbing artist for Allu Arjun, the film stars Biju Menon and Asif Ali in lead roles. The makers have also announced that a sequel is in the works.

Thalavan’s Box office and Audience Reception

Thalavan earned a worldwide gross of 24.6 crore, with 17.1 crore coming from the domestic Indian market over 28 days. The film received generally positive reviews, holding an IMDb rating of 7.4 and a Google Audience rating of 4.6 out of 5. Viewers praised the theme song and background music for enhancing the film’s experience, and the chemistry between Asif Ali and Biju Menon was also noted as a highlight.

While some found the first 30 minutes too eventful and challenging to follow, this feedback represents a minority. Overall, the film has been well-received by audiences.

Thalavan’s Plot

Thalavan is a crime investigation thriller featuring Biju Menon and Asif Ali as police officers who clash due to their egos. When Biju Menon is accused of a crime, Asif Ali soon finds himself implicated in a similar case. Both men are then on the run, determined to prove their innocence.

Thalavan’s Cast and Crew

Directed and with dialogues by Jis Joy, Thalavan features a script by Sharath Perumbavoor and Anand Thevarkad. The film stars Biju Menon as Circle Inspector Jayashankar, Asif Ali as Sub Inspector Karthik, Miya George as Jayashankar’s wife Sunitha, Dileesh Pothan as DYSP Udhayabanu, Anusree as Joshy’s wife Ramya, Ranjith as Home Minister T.K. Raghavan, Shankar Ramakrishnan as S.P. Hemanth Ram, Kottayam Nazeer as CPO Reghu, and Sabumon Abdusamad as Advocate.

The music is composed by Deepak Dev, with cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan Nair, art direction by Ajay Mangad, stunts by Kalai Kingson and Rajasekhar, sound design by Renganaath Ravee, and editing by Sooraj E.S.

When & Where to watch Thalavan

While the official confirmation is still pending, our sources indicate that ‘Thalavan’ will begin streaming on SonyLIV on September 12, 2024.

Trailer:

