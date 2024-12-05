The success of Bridgerton brought forward a host of stars and talented actors. Jonathan Bailey, who plays Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in the regency drama, is one of them. With the blockbuster success of Wicked and its continuous box office domination, Bailey has cemented his place as a leading man and a hero, both on television and on the silver screen.

Shondaland, the production company that created Bridgerton, recently released an article on their website that has stirred up controversy. The story attempted to take credit for Bailey’s success, but the write-up, precisely the condescending tone, did not go down well with fans. Here’s what happened and how netizens slammed the production house.

Was Shondaland Trying To Take Credit For Jonathan Bailey’s Success?

The article’s title read, “A timely ode to (and maybe a ‘you’re welcome’ for?) Jonathan Bailey.” The demeaning post started with the shameful line, “We at Shondaland would like to take the unusual, unprecedented step of apologizing and saying, ‘You’re welcome,’ simultaneously.” The whole story talked about how Bailey might be a star now, but he started at Bridgerton, shamelessly taking credit for the rise of the actor industry.

The distasteful post also continuously discussed the 36-year-old’s attractiveness, claiming that was the only thing people focused on about him. “We weren’t quite aware of the new era of unholy thirst that we would go on to usher in,” it claimed. Another line alleged that “few seemed to care that the man could act,” which was quite a clear and blatant lie.

“People just wanted to talk about his thighs,” read one more statement. While the Internet has avidly appreciated Bailey for being a good-looking actor, it has also extensively praised his acting and ability to portray diverse and layered roles. Earlier this year, the Wicked star opened up about how he was filming the period drama Bridgerton 3, historical thriller Fellow Travelers, and fantasy epic Wicked simultaneously.

“I think it was 32 days in a row where I didn’t have one day off. And I flew back and forth four times,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. Fans were impressed and praised him for his versatility and capacity to excel in each vastly unique role. The distasteful article claiming people only saw him as eye candy is nothing but a lie, and fans were quick to call it out.

Fans Slam Shondaland For Distasteful Article

One user tweeted, “This language is so oddly possessive. Someone tell Sh*ndaland they don’t own Jonathan Bailey. they don’t have to ‘let’ me do anything like that.” Another passionate response said, “Don’t give that vile production the satisfaction to take credit for something they didn’t do! It’s rare to see someone who works as hard as Jonny. He got to where he is today because of his hard work. Shondaland can scr*w off.”

Meanwhile, after the backlash, the article’s title and first paragraph were edited. The new headline simply says, “An ode to Jonathan Bailey,” and netizens are appalled at the “shamelessness” of still leaving the article up.

“We at Shondaland would like to take the unusual, unprecedented step of apologizing and also saying, “You’re welcome,” at the same time” -Shondaland’s appreciation post to Jonathan Bailey 🔗: https://t.co/J0a2LDDXx0 pic.twitter.com/7nhwaEbhXV — out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) December 2, 2024

NO WAY lmao. Welp I’ve had the article open, which means it didn’t update. So here’s a recording of the original version lol https://t.co/avTkDJvuNg pic.twitter.com/rNKcSjZiTK — penguin 🐧 (@penguinempress8) December 4, 2024

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Did Daniel Radcliffe Starve Himself For 2 Days To Prepare For His Role In This Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News