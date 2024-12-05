One of the most iconic editions of The Real Housewives franchise remains the Atlanta edition. The show has given the Internet plenty of dramatic moments, iconic cast members, meme material, and phrases to last a lifetime. However, fans have been missing the OG touch in recent seasons.

The upcoming season of RHOA will witness a massive shakeup in cast and dynamics. But the original homemakers are still unforgettable. Now, rumors of a potential spinoff show titled The Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Ex-Wives Club is in the works; here’s what we know about it.

Are The Real Housewives of Atlanta OGs Returning With Spinoff Show?

According to an anonymous tip sent to Bravo and Cocktails, the news of the original homemakers returning for a new show is not just a rumor. The source claimed the show would not be a Crappie Lake spinoff like some people speculate. Instead, they claimed it would be an Atlanta Ex-Wives special season and could be titled The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex-Wives Club, with many popular names returning.

Which Ex-Atlanta Cast Members Could Be Returning For Spinoff?

The tip alleged that former cast members NeNe Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Lisa Wu, Kim Zolciak, Kandy Burruss, Eva Marcille, and Marlo Hampton would be featured in the spinoff. The source also claimed that streaming series Peacock wants Kenya Moore to sign the contract and be a part of the show, “but she allegedly has reservations” about doing so.

The reason is said to be the upcoming season 16 drama, which led to Moore’s removal from the shIt needs to be clarified whether her parts would even feature in the serenity. Also, there has yet to be confirmation whether she will return later or if this is her final exit from Atlanta. Additionally, the tip alleged that Moore wants to avoid filming with Hampton and Zolciak. The rumored spinoff is expected to be much shorter than the usual seasons.

What To Expect From The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex-Housewives Club

The gist of the supposed season would focus on the OGs as they group to go on a girl’s trip “with a couple of episodes before and after in Atlanta.” The source concluded by adding that filming won’t start before March 2025, which is why The Ex-Wives Club cannot expect a release before 2026. Bravo or Peacock have not commented on the rumor. Till then, the news remains a rumor, but fans hope to see it happen.

Andy Cohen On The Real Housewives Season 16

Meanwhile, during the Bravo Fan Fest days ago, producer Andy Cohen confirmed that season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta would be premiering early next year. “The new Atlanta, which I’m seven episodes in of watching, it’s outstanding. I’m so excited for people to see this,” he stated.

According to a tip to Bravo & Cocktails, it’s alleged that a new show, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Ex Wives Club,” is in the works with Nene, Sheree, Lisa, Kim, Kandi, Eva, and Marlo. Kenya might join but allegedly has reservations about filming with Marlo and Kim. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/DyCqgWIIgl — The RHOA Talk (@TheRhoaTalk) December 3, 2024

