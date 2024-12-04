Breakups, matchups, and divorces are common in The Real Housewives world, but so is moving on. Larsa Pippen, who stars in the Miami edition of the franchise, is currently enjoying her life post-split from boyfriend Marcus Jordan. (Yes, that’s right—legendary basketball player Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan.) The reality star has shared some insight into her life post-split and revealed whether she is in touch with him.

Is Larsa Pippen In Touch With ex-Marcus Jordan?

During the recent Bravo Fan Fest, Pippen spoke about being single again and how her life is faring. “I sleep like a baby, and I feel like single life should be appreciated more,” the 50-year-old shared. When asked if she was in contact with Jordan anymore, she replied, “No. I feel like when people break up, I can love you from a distance.”

Previously, she spoke to People about how she felt regarding the breakup and filming House of Villains not long after the split. “I was in a great place. I wanted to do the show, so it was just a good experience for me,” she responded. Pippen also revealed that she is not looking for anything regarding her love life. “I already feel full from my last relationship. I need to focus on other things now,” the RHOM star answered.

The television personality and socialite pointed out that she was working and enjoying her family time, so she was happy being single and had not been looking to jump into anything new in a relationship.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan: Relationship Timeline

Pippen and Jordan first met in 2019 at a party and became friends. When the two started dating, the Internet was abuzz with controversy. The first reason was their 16-year age difference. Second, Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan’s teammate. The couple started a podcast titled Separation Anxiety and dubbed themselves #Larcus. Earlier this year, reports of their split started circulating. In July 2024, Pippen confirmed that they had separated.

What To Expect From The Real Housewives of Miami

Meanwhile, the next season is being filmed on The Real Housewives of Miami front. At the same Fan Fest, Andy Cohen, the franchise’s executive producer, gave brief updates about the various editions. He confirmed that the upcoming season 7 of Miami is in the middle of shooting. The host added that it would be “an absolute blow-away season.” The 6th season of RHOM aired its last episode in March this year.

Apart from Pippen, the latest season starred Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Guerdy Abraira, and Nicole Martin as the main housewives. Meanwhile, Kiki Barth, Marysol Patton, and Adriana de Mora are featured as recurring cast members.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Sean Diddy Combs’ 3rd Bail Denial Left Former Playboy Model Precious Muir Emotional: “I Cried Tears Of Joy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News