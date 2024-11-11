Fans of HBO’s high-school drama Euphoria can finally breathe a sigh of relief as HBO has put to rest the rumors that the third season of the popular show will be canceled. Euphoria stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, among others. It is about teenagers who navigate issues like drug abuse, social media, and money. The show has made all its central actors mainstream Hollywood stars.

The show is among the most popular, and a third season seemed inevitable. Still, a few recent developments fueled rumors about the third season being cancelcanceledaya’s upcoming film with Christopher Nolan, led to rumors of the third season being canceled.

Season 2 of Euphoria came out in 2022, and the third season has been a long writing process since then. After much anticipation, it was finally announced in July this year that filming for the hit show would begin in 2025. However, when Zendaya was signed for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, which will also start filming in 2025, much speculation existed about the show’s third season being canceled.

The season has already been delayed for multiple reasons, like the death of actor Angus Cloud, who played an essential character in the show, and the Hollywood strikes that made the series’ writing come to a screeching halt. Sam Levinson, the creator of the show, has also spent a long time on its writing as it moves on from its current storyline and shows their lives after high school.

HBO dismisses rumors of the show being canceled

While speculation was rife, fans had reasons to relax after The Wrap recently reported that representatives from HBO had called the rumors of the show’s third season being canceled false and that the production is expected to go as planned in the first half of 2025.

As our favorite characters explore life beyond High School, we could not be more excited to see what is in store for them. The characters can all film their portions simultaneously after HBO has confirmed this.

