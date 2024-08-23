Samantha Ruth Prabhu has moved on in life and is visibly in a happy space. The Family Man 2 actress went through personal turmoil after health issues and divorce from her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. But we’re mesmerized by her revenge body, flaunting her washboard abs and oozing oomph. Scroll below as we decode her latest H&M X Anamika Khanna ensemble.

Lately, Samantha has been making more noise about her personal life than her acting career. She gained much support after Nagarjuna announced Naga Chaitanya’s engagement with Sobhita Dhulipala. Trolls, who earlier backlashed her for allegedly prioritizing her career over her marriage, felt guilty and apologized to her.

The Oo Antava actress grabbed eyeballs at an H&M x Anamika Khanna special event in Mumbai last evening. Samantha donned the cropped abstract print shoulder pad top worth Rs 3,599 and paired it with a satin skirt with embellishment across the waist worth Rs 18,999. The total cost of her black ensemble is approximately Rs 22,600.

We couldn’t get our eyes off the chiseled abs Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunted on the red carpet. She seems to be spending a lot of time at the gym, working on that revenge figure that is making men scream, “step on me.”

Prabhu completed her look with golden strappy heels and a chunky golden bracelet on her right hand. She styled her hair in beachy waves and used nude makeup tones on her face.

Take a look at the sizzling ensemble of Samantha Ruth Prabhu below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

We’re obsessed with the outfit and would totally consider wearing it on our night out. How about you?

Meanwhile, Samantha has been making a lot of noise over her rumored romance with Citadel director Raj Nidimoru. She has previously collaborated with him for The Family Man 2 and will soon be seen in his upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The spy action series also stars Varun Dhawan and is the Indian spin-off of American Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

