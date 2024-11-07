Pan-India star Tamannaah Bhatia is synonymous with versatility. While she can swoon our hearts away with dance tracks like ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2, she also channeled a serious persona in crime thriller series like November Story and Aakhri Sach. The actress is all set to entice her fans in the Netflix crime-thriller film titled Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

About Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

The makers of the Netflix film released the first look of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar along with the release date. The movie has been helmed by Neeraj Pandey of Baby and A Wednesday fame. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the movie also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary and Rajeev Mehta in the lead roles. The movie will be streaming on Netflix on November 29, 2024.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar To Be An Investigative Drama

The makers also shared an intriguing poster of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar which has all the main star cast sporting a serious expression. The Tamanaah Bhatia starrer was announced with the caption, “Teen aaropi, lekin kaun apradhi? Case jald hi khulega. Watch Sikandar ka Muqaddar, out 29 November, only on Netflix.” By the caption, the movie looks like an investigative drama. The actress is said to be seen in a unique and intense avatar which will further solidify her versatility and talent as an artist.

Earlier, the OTT streaming platform had also given a sneek-peak of Sikandar Ka Muqaddar through some BTS videos. These videos had Tamannaah Bhatia performing some hard-hitting action sequences. Well, we are sure that Tamannaah’s fans are super pumped up to witness her in this gritty and compelling role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia wrapped up her upcoming movie Odela 2. The year 2024 has been a fruitful one for the actress as her Tamil horror film Aranmanai 4 turned out to be a hit at the box office. Furthermore, her dance number and cameo act in Stree 2 received a huge thumbs up from the audience.

