Vettaiyan, headlined by Rajinikanth, arrived in theatres during the Navratri season and was expected to rake in wonders at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, the performance has been much below expectations, and now, it is heading towards a flop verdict. Riding on a massive budget, the biggie will be lagging behind by a big margin. Amid this, some important details are out about it, related to its OTT premiere date and streaming platform.

Reception of the film

The latest Kollywood action drama is helmed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. It was released in theatres on October 10, and upon its release, it was welcomed with mixed to decent reviews from critics. Among the ticket-buying audience, it has been enjoying decent word-of-mouth. The cast’s performance is being praised unanimously. The technical aspects of the film are also being lauded.

Where and when to watch Vettaiyan on OTT

For those who don’t know, Amazon Prime Video acquired Vettaiyan’s streaming rights even before the film’s theatrical release. According to reports, this biggie, like Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, has a four-week OTT window. It means that the film will be on OTT four weeks after its theatrical release.

Considering the theatrical release on October 10, Vettaiyan is likely to premiere on the small screen on November 7. So, just after Diwali celebrations, the Rajinikanth starrer will be lighting up the OTT world. However, an official confirmation from Amazon Prime Video is yet to come.

About a rocking OTT deal

Before Vettaiyan hit theatres, reports were doing rounds about its OTT deal. It was learned that due to the face value of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, along with TJ Gnanavel’s successful track record on OTT (Jai Bhim), the streaming giant didn’t hesitate to spend big bucks and acquire streaming rights. While the exact number never came out, it was learned that the makers fetched a staggering amount of 90 crores from Amazon Prime Video in exchange for rights.

Reportedly, Vettaiyan is made on a budget of 300 crores. So, the OTT deal helped it recover 30% of the total budget.

