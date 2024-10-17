This week on the big screen, we’ve handpicked three exciting films: one about Donald Trump’s rise in real estate, another about a robot’s surprising maternal instincts, and a gripping psychological crime thriller from Malayalam cinema. Over on OTT, Hotstar delivers a fresh murder mystery series, while Netflix offers four English titles and a new Indian reality TV show. Lionsgate Play also introduces an installment of a TV series from the famous “Has Fallen” franchise. Please scroll down to explore all the details and titles we’ve selected for you.

On The Big Screen

The Wild Robot (English)

During a storm, a robot washes ashore on an uninhabited island. While on the island, the robot accidentally kills a goose and decides to adopt its gosling. Watch the movie to discover what unfolds next.

Bougainvillea (Malayalam)

A happily married couple with two children faces a tragic accident, after which the wife begins to suffer from psychological issues. Soon after, several people go missing, and she becomes the prime suspect. Directed by Amal Neerad, the film stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi.

The Apprentice

A biographical drama set in 1970s and 1980s New York, delving into Donald Trump‘s career as a real estate mogul during his rise to prominence.

Available on OTT

Prime Video

The Devil’s Hour Season 2 (English)

The Devil’s Hour is a psychological suspense mystery thriller created by Tom Moran, starring Jessica Raine, Peter Capaldi, and Nikesh Patel. The first season follows a social worker struggling with nightmares and personal issues as she embarks on a hunt for a serial killer.

Snakes & Ladders (Tami)

Three troublemaking kids get caught up with criminals and the police after discovering they can access a valuable heirloom.

Vithaikkaaran (Tamil)

A crime thriller directed by Venki and featuring Sathish, the film revolves around customs officers intercepting smuggled diamonds while the protagonist embarks on a mission to reclaim them.

Disney Plus Hotstar

1000 Babies (Malayalam)

This murder mystery centers around an investigation where cryptic letters serve as crucial clues. Najeem Koya directs the series, which features 80s teen heartthrob Rahman, Neena Gupta, Adil Ibrahim, Viviya Santh, and Ashwin Kumar.

Reeta Sanyal (Hindi)

In this investigative dramedy, a relentless lawyer uses any means necessary to free those she believes in, all while unraveling the mystery of her father’s death. She was directed by Abhirup Ghosh and starred Adah Sharma, Faisal Sayed, and Ankur Rathee.

Rivals (English)

Rivals is an adaptation of the 1988 novel of the same name, set in the mid-80s. The story revolves around the intense rivalry between two individuals—the series stars Alex Hassell and David Tennant.

Apple TV Plus

Shrinking Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 (English)

It is a comedy-drama TV series starring Harrison Ford, Jason Segel, and Jessica Williams. It follows a therapist whose wife has passed away. In his grief, he starts telling his patients precisely what he thinks, breaking all ethical boundaries—but, surprisingly, it ends up helping them.

Netflix

Woman of the Hour (English)

A dark crime thriller starring and directed by Anna Kendrick in her directorial debut. Set in the late 1970s, the film is based on the chilling true story of the notorious serial killer Rodney Alcala.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 (English)

This legal drama series, drawing inspiration from Michael Connelly’s novels, follows a lawyer tackling the intricate legal landscape of Los Angeles and starring Manuel García-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Christopher Gorham.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (English)

This anime series unfolds in the high-stakes finale of the One Year War, chronicling Iria Sorari’s intense and challenging journey.

Jurassic World Chaos Theory season 2 (English)

This animated science fiction action-adventure series, featuring Steven Spielberg as one of the executive producers, kicks off Season 2 shortly after the events of Season 1. The Camp Cretaceous crew discovers they are hidden on a ship with dinosaurs bound for a mysterious island.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 (Hindi)

The latest season centers around the theme of Delhi vs. Mumbai, featuring a cast that includes Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh.

The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 E5

Delhi Divas Vs. Bollywood Wives

This weekend, the Bollywood wives – Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Neelam Kothari – take on the glamorous Delhi divas – Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla!

Lions gate play

Paris Has Fallen (English, French)

A large-scale conspiracy threatens Paris, forcing intelligence and protection officers to join forces. They must confront a former soldier who has betrayed his own country.

Jio cinema premium

Hysteria! (English)

This thriller drama, laced with a touch of comedy, is set in the 1980s, a time marked by widespread Satanic panic. An underperforming heavy metal band decides to rebrand themselves as devil worshippers to succeed.

Krispy Rishtey (Hindi)

The film explores the complexities of love and marriage, illustrating the profound unhappiness that can arise from a loveless union, regardless of the unwavering devotion of one partner.

