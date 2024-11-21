Even after 21 years, Kal Ho Naa Ho continues to create magic among audiences! Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, the romantic drama is a cult classic, and over the years, it has made a special place in the hearts of Bollywood movie lovers. Now that the film is re-released in theatres, the movie buffs are lapping it up and revisiting the charm. With its loyal fan base intact, the film is doing wonders at the Indian box office.

Directed by Nikhil Advani, the film was originally released in theatres on November 28, 2003. Back then, it opened with highly positive reviews from critics. Apart from the entire cast’s performances, the direction and screenplay were praised. Among audiences, too, it enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. It also enjoyed a boost in a theatrical run due to chartbuster songs.

After over two decades, Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released in theatres on November 15. It started decently, amassing 12 lakh, and then went into acceleration mode. As per Pinkvilla’s report, the Shah Rukh Khan-led comedy drama jumped on the second day and made 30 lakh. On day 3, it saw a jump, earning 35 lakh.

After the opening weekend, Kal Ho Naa Ho maintained momentum and earned 25 lakh on Monday. Instead of witnessing a drop, the collection grew on Tuesday as 30 lakh came in. On day 6, the film saw a surprising trend and registered its biggest day to date by earning 40 lakh. So, after 6 days, the collection of re-release stands at an impressive 1.72 crore net at the Indian box office.

With such numbers, the film has surpassed the opening week of Veer Zaara’s re-run. For the unversed, Veer Zaara was re-released in theatres in September, and during the first week, it posted a total of 1.55 crore net. So, as we can see, Kal Ho Naa Ho has already earned 10.96% or 11% higher collection, with one more day to go.

Day 1- 12 lakh

Day 2- 30 lakh

Day 3- 35 lakh

Day 4- 25 lakh

Day 5- 30 lakh

Day 6- 40 lakh

Total- 1.72 crores

