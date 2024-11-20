Suriya starrer Kanguva is heading towards a disaster at the box office, and the film in 6 days has not been able to bring any major landmark achievements at the box office. In six days, the 300 crore biggie stands at a disappointing 60 crore.

Kanguva Day 6 Box Office

On the sixth day, Tuesday, November 19, the film brought an unfortunate 3.25 crore to the box office. While this was more than Monday’s 3.15 crore, it was not any significant growth owing to the mammoth budget at the box office.

Here is the total breakdown of Kanguva at the box office.

India Net: 60 crore

India Gross: 70.80 crore

Overseas Gross: 22.20 crore

Worldwide Gross: 93 crore

The Hindi version of Suriya‘s film has earned 12.1 crore in total, while the Tamil and Telugu versions have earned 33.88 crore and 13.75 crore, respectively. The film has earned 93 crore worldwide and is struggling to reach the 100 crore mark globally!

Here is the language-wise breakdown of the film for 6 days at the box office.

Tamil: 33.88 crore

Hindi: 12.1 crore

Telugu: 13.75 crore

Kannada: 0.14 crore

Malayalam: 0.13 crore

Total: 60 crore

Kanguva Budget VS Collection

The budget of the film is reportedly 300 crore, and with the 60 crore total collection in India, it has recovered only 20% of its gigantic budget. Currently it seems impossible for the film to recover even 50% of its budget.

Here is the daily breakdown of Suriya’s film at the box office.

Day 1: 24 crore

Day 2: 9.5 crore

Day 3: 9.85 crore

Day 4: 10.25 crore

Day 5: 3.15 crore

Day 6: 3.25 crore

Total: 60 crore

Hindi Version Beats Vikram!

The Hindi version of Kanguva has earned 12.1 crore in total. It has surpassed the total collection of Kamal Haasan‘s Vikram that was released in 2022 and earned 11 crore at the Hindi box office.

Here is the daily breakdown of Suriya’s film Hindi.

Day 1: 3.5 crore

Day 2: 2.4 crore

Day 3: 2.15 crore

Day 4: 2.5 crore

Day 5: 0.7 crore

Day 6: 0.85 crore

Total: 60 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

