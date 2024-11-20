Another week is close to concluding and Ajay Devgn led Singham Again continues its decent run at the Indian box office. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama has witnessed a slight growth in box office collections on day 19. But it won’t be much help given the staggering budget the Diwali biggie has been mounted on. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Singham Again has achieved great heights in its box office run so far. It is Ajay Devgn’s second-highest grossing film of all time in India. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (279.50 crores) still holds the first spot. The action drama has also become the highest-grosser in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Despite many milestones, it is still in danger because of its high budget.

Grows by 15% on day 19

On the third Tuesday, Singham Again earned a box office collection of 2.30 crores*. It witnessed a growth of around 15% on day 19, compared to 2 crores* earned on the previous day. After underwhelming growth during the second weekend, the figures were expected to go below the 3 crore mark in the ongoing week. Well, that’s what happened. But the slight improvement has indeed raised our expectations.

The 19-day total of Singham Again now concludes at 258.65 crores. Given the current pace, it looks like Ajay Devgn & Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer will finish its theatrical run under the 275 crore range.

Budget Recovery

As per the revised update, Singham Again is mounted on a staggering budget of 340 crores, including advertising and promotions. This means the cop drama has recovered 76% of its budget but still needs 81 crores more in the kitty to breakeven. That looks like an impossible task now!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest box office updates here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Laapataa Ladies Box Office (Japan): Topples Pathaan & Salaar But Needs An Impossible 109% Growth To Enter Top 10 Indian Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News