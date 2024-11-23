Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is less than 2 crore away from achieving a major milestone at the box office. In 22 days, the film stands at a worldwide total of 398.23 crore, and as we talk, the film might have even entered the 400 crore club, making it a landmark achievement for Kartik’s career.

Kartik Aaryan’s Next Box Office Target

Currently, Kartik has surpassed Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, earned 395 crore worldwide, and now, as we speak, it might have smashed Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and its 399 crore, taking the 24th spot in the list of highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 VS Singham Again Worldwide Box Office

Currently, Kartik Aaryan‘s horror comedy, with 398.23 crore, is 4.48 crore ahead of Singham Again, and this lead might widen with the weekend numbers coming in.

Kartik Aaryan VS Rohit Shetty

Kartik Aaryan has surpassed all the films of Rohit Shetty‘s career except 1. In order to surpass every single film of the filmmaker’s career, BB 3 still needs 23.77 crore at the box office. If the film stays strong over the weekend and extends the force over the week, then this feat. might be achievable! With 23.77 crore at the worldwide box office, BB 3 might surpass Chennai Express that earned 422 crore!

Very Far From Top 20

Currently, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is more than 50 crore away from entering the list of the top 20 highest-grossing Hindi films worldwide. In order to achieve this milestone, the actor needs to surpass Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun, which is currently occupying the 20th spot in this list.

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been helmed by Anees Bazmee and the film stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri apart from Kartik Aaryan. The film was released on Diwali and clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again!

