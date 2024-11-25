Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, has turned out to be a success story with its latest edition of re-release. The film built its loyal fan base over the years and even today, it is attracting footfalls to theatres, which is commendable. Yesterday, it wrapped up its second weekend at the Indian box office, and surprisingly, the collection was much higher than it was during the opening weekend.

The trend of re-releases is in full swing in India. The nostalgia factor always strikes the right chord with the audience, and if old classics are being screened in theatres at affordable prices, the audience is always there. This year witnessed several successful Bollywood reruns, like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Rockstar, Laila Majnu, and Veer Zaara. Now, KHNH has joined that list.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released in theatres on November 15. It started its rerun by earning 12 lakh and kept growing each day. In the opening week, it fetched an impressive total of 2.02 crores at the Indian box office. Considering the traction among the audience, the film secured a good show count all over.

The second weekend started on a decent note, with 17 lakh coming on day 8. On the second Saturday, a jump was recorded with 45 lakh coming in. Yesterday, there was another jump as 51.50 lakh came in. So, after 10 days, Kal Ho Naa Ho’s re-release stands at a total of 3.15 crores at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, Kal Ho Naa Ho was made on a budget of 28 crores, and during the original theatrical run, it earned 38.60 crores. Including the rerun, the collection equals 41.75 crores. So, if the budget is compared, the film is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 13.75 crores. Calculated further, it equals 49.10% returns.

Kal Ho Naa Ho needs a total of 42 crores to enjoy 50% returns. So, another 25 lakh is needed, and that is expected to be covered in a couple of days.

Breakdown of Kal Ho Naa Ho’s box office run:

Original run- 38.60 crores

Re-Release- 3.15 crores

Total- 41.75 crores

Budget- 28 crores

ROI- 13.75 crores

ROI%- 49.10%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 10: Finds Its Audience, Earns Almost 11% More In 2nd Weekend Than Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News