The Vikrant Massey starrer social drama The Sabarmati Report has witnessed a slight rise on its 10th day. The 10-day collections are also almost at par with Massey’s previous hit, 12th Fail. Take a look at the 10-day box office collection of the movie.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 10

The movie witnessed a 3.32% growth in the 10-day collection from its previous day. The Vikrant Massey starrer earned 3.24 crore on its 10th day wherein it had amassed 2.65 crore on its 9th day. The total 10-day collection of the movie comes to 19.60 crore. It is now inching towards the 20 crore mark. The movie needs a further boost in the day-wise collection and a positive word of mouth to achieve the same. The film has also witnessed a growth of 10.87% from its first weekend collection wherein it had earned 6.71 crore. While on its second week, the movie earned 7.44 crore.

The Sabarmati Report Vs 12th Fail

Interestingly, The Sabarmati Report’s 10-day collections are almost at par with Vikrant Massey’s previous successful film, 12th Fail. At this point, the latter had earned around 21.45 crore. The Sabarmati Report needs around 1.85 crores more to reach the numbers of 12th Fail.

Budget Recovery Possible?

Mounted at a budget of around 50 crores, with its current India net collection of 19.60 crore, the movie has recovered around 39% of its budget. It is yet to enter the safe zone and it seems challenging. However, there is some buzz surrounding the film, it continues to face a box office competition from biggies like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film only has this month to amp up its collections before Pushpa 2 arrives early in December.

About The Film

Apart from Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in the lead roles. The film is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

