It’s been raining many shades of Shah Rukh Khan in Indian theatres. Amid no big releases, as many as 3 of his cult classics have made their way to the Hindi box office. Apart from Veer Zaara and Karan Arjun, Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release shines bright with impressive footfalls. Scroll below for the latest update on day 9 earnings!

Kal Ho Naa Ho was re-released in Indian theatres on November 15, 2024. An emotional quotient is attached to the romantic comedy that fans are reminiscing about on the big screens. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan played the leading roles. Sushmita Sen, Jaya Bachchan, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani also played impressive supporting roles.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

On the second Saturday, Kal Ho Naa Ho reportedly earned 35 lacs in the domestic market. It witnessed an impressive growth of 106% compared to 17 lacs earned the previous day. Shah Rukh Khan & Preity Zinta starrer is headed for a great second weekend, which could very well go beyond the moolah minted in the debut weekend.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of Kal Ho Naa Ho below:

Week 1: 2.02 crores

Day 8: 17 lacs

Day 9: 35 lacs

The 9-day total of re-release will now conclude at 2.54 crores.

Kal Ho Naa Ho vs Karan Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic comedy was performing better than Karan Arjun in advance booking despite being on the second weekend. However, the spot booking turned the tables as his 1995 fantasy action thriller took the lead.

On Saturday (day 2), Karan Arjun has made box office collections of around 40 lacs. Kal Ho Naa Ho missed the mark by an inch. But since it is in the second weekend, a direct comparison wouldn’t be fair as the figures individually are tremendous!

