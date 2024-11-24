Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, is undoubtedly one of the best Indian films of 2024. Along with the critical acclaim, it also proved to be a big winner commercially. Made on a low budget, the film managed to make a smashing entry into the 100-crore club, and if all goes well, it will pull off some stunning numbers at the China box office. Well, we can say that the impressive run has already started as the Kollywood thriller has bagged an impressive number through premieres.

Written and directed by Nithilan Saminathan, the film was originally released on June 14. Now, it is all set for its second phase release and is scheduled to witness a full-fledged release in China on November 29. As we all know, Indian films have a huge market in China, especially if the content is driven by powerful, grounded stories and not larger-than-life. So, in that sense, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has a high chance of scoring extremely well in the Chinese market.

While we have to wait for some more days to see how Maharaja performs in China, the early signs are already out, and they are quite promising. For those who don’t know, the film’s premieres were recently held, and the collection is impressive. It is learned that the Kollywood thriller registered around 23,000 footfalls for premieres and earned 960K Chinese Yuan. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 1.11 crores.

1.11 crore is an impressive number, and early reactions are very positive. So, we can expect Maharaja to do surprising business at the China box office.

Meanwhile, Maharaja also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in key roles. It is bankrolled by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy. At the Indian box office, with a lifetime collection of 71.30 crore net, the film was declared super-hit. Globally, it raked in a huge 109.13 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Wicked Box Office (North America): Opens With Bang As It Collects $45M+ On Release Day, Registers Biggest Opening Day For Musical Adaptations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News