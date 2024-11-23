Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Day 23 (Early Trends): Almost 100% Magical Jump

It might be a celebration at its peak since Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has witnessed a visibly magnificent jump at the box office. After 23 days, the horror comedy stands in the range of 264 – 265 crore, which is a glorified number for the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection Day 23

On the 23rd day, November 23, the fourth Saturday, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy earned in the range of 2.5 – 2.8 crore at the box office, and if the night shows put up a brilliant occupancy this number might stretch a bit further!

The Anees Bazmee directorial on Friday, November 22, earned 1.45 crore at the box office. It has taken a jump of almost 100% at the box office to bring a much-needed weekend boost that might remain steady or escalate over the weekend!

Is It Possible To Beat Kalki 2898 AD?

It would be interesting to see if Kartik Aaryan‘s film would be able to beat Kalki 2898 AD’s 295 crore at the Hindi box office and occupy the position of the second-highest-grossing film of 2024. Horror comedy is still 30 crore away from this milestone.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Ticket Sales

On the fourth Saturday, November 23, day 23 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered a ticket sale of almost 39.22K in almost 13 hrs. This means that the film registered a ticket sale of almost 3,016 tickets per hour. In fact, the film has fared much higher than Singham Again, registering a ticket sale that is almost 85% higher than Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie.

Third Highest-Grosser Of 2024?

Currently, Singham Again is the third highest-grossing film of 2024. Looking at the early trends and the booking trends on BMS, Singham Again might have lost the spot to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Let us wait for official numbers to confirm this achievement!

