Gladiator II, starring Paul Mescal in the lead role, received a decent B rating on CinemaScore. The film has also been praised by critics. Now, the release day numbers have come in, and they are not so shabby. However, it will have to settle for the #2 spot in this weekend’s domestic box office chart. Scroll below for the deets.

Although the film is off to a decent start, it will be plummeted by the debut weekend collection of Wicked. The musical fantasy is eyeing an opening weekend North of the $100 million mark at the box office in North America. However, this sequel by Ridley Scott has earned almost double the original movie’s opening day numbers. However, the OG movie had a better CinemaScore rating than the sequel. It was awarded with an A.

Gladiator II, after grossing the second biggest Thursday previews for R-rated movies in 2024, collected a decent $22 million on Friday, its release day. This included the Thursday previews. According to Luiz Fernando’s data, the sequel collected almost double what Gladiator had collected on its opening day. The 2000 masterpiece earned $11.1 million on its opening day.

The historical action drama collected more than Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s $21.5 million but stayed below Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $22.2 million. Both the movies were released in the theatres earlier this year and were commercially successful.

Gladiator II is expected to earn between $55 million and $60 million on its debut weekend. It looks to occupy the #2 spot in the domestic top 5 as Wicked is predicted to earn more than $115 million this weekend, which is also the film’s debut weekend.

Meanwhile, overseas, Ridley Scott’s film has already raked in a spectacular $131 million, and allied with the $22 million release day collection, the film has reached a $153 million global cume. It has achieved its major global milestone by crossing the $150 million mark. Gladiator II, led by Paul Mescal, was released in the US on November 22.

