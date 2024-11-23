Gladiator II had a lukewarm welcome at the box office in China even though the film grossed winning collections in some parts of the world. It is even below The Beekeeper and Shazam 2. Denzel Washington is being praised the most in the ensemble cast headlined by Paul Mescal. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to the 2000 historical action drama by Ridley Scott. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2000. It was also a critical success, winning five Oscars, including Best Picture. Russell Crowe won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Academy Award for playing the role of Maximus. Paul plays the son of Maximus in the sequel and has received good ratings on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Gladiator II collected only $858K on Friday when it opened in Chinese theatres. It played over 43K screenings, which is more than The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones, and the Dial of Destiny’s opening-day collections. The Little Mermaid earned $540K, and the Harrison Ford-led movie collected $810K.

It is behind The Beekeeper’s $1.2 million, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ $1.2 million, and even Shazam’s $1.3 million. The report also mentioned how much the movie has collected from pre-sales for today when it plays over 52K screenings, +9K from yesterday.

Gladiator II collected $220K in pre-sales for Saturday. Paul Mescal’s movie is expected to earn between $2.5 and $4 million on its 3-day opening weekend at the box office in China. In the United States, the movie has collected a decent $6.5 million from the Thursday previews, which are the second biggest Thursday previews for R-rated movies in 2024.

The movie is eyeing a $60-$65 million debut in North America. It has collected a strong $98.21 million at the overseas box office so far. Gladiator II by Ridley Scott was released on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

