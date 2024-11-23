Red One, starring Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Chris Evans, completes its first week at the theatres. Although the numbers are not splendid yet, it has been holding its own ground pretty well. The action comedy flick grossed winning numbers on Thursday despite Thursday previews of Gladiator II and Wicked. Scroll below for the deets.

Wicked is headed for an exceptional debut weekend at the box office in North America, and Gladiator II is also looking good. This movie, led by The Rock and the MCU star, is already trending in the media, as the audience is enjoying it even though the critics’ ratings are not so good. The Rock’s star power is working wonders in taking the film’s box office collection moving forward.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report states that Red One finished the full week at #1 in the domestic box office chart. The report further states that due to the Thursday previews of Gladiator II and Wicked, all PLF were taken away. However, it still managed to earn over the $1 million mark in the US.

Dwayne Johnson’s movie collected a modest $1.2 million on Thursday, with a drop of 19.2% from Wednesday. It is behind The Polar Express, which collected $1.4 million at the same back when it came out. It is also behind IF’s $1.7 million, The Fall Guy’s $1.5 million, The Lost City’s $1.5 million, and Free Guy’s $2.6 million. However, it might be because of the other movies that are playing in the theatres, including The Wild Robot, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Smile 2, and Venom: The Last Dance. They are all doing decently at the US box office, which might be a reason for Red One’s slow, low collections.

The report further revealed that it had scored the 2nd biggest Wednesday ever for a big tech streaming turned theatrical release. The Rock‘s movie is only behind Killers of the Flower Moon’s $1.5 million. The film has hit a $39.6 million cume in the United States.

It has collected $51.10 million so far at the overseas box office, taking the global cume to $90.72 million. The action-comedy opened to low numbers, collecting only $32.10 million in the US. It was made on a reported budget of $200-$250 million.

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: “Sean Diddy Combs Was ‘Wasted’ On So Much Drugs…”: Insider Makes Jaw-Dropping Revelations About Party At $25K Rent Mansion!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News