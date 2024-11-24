Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is doing well during its fourth weekend. Yes, the film has definitely slowed down, but yesterday’s weekend jump helped earn a decent number. In a recent development, the Kartik Aaryan starrer registered a jump of over 70% on its fourth Saturday, which led it to make a rocking entry into the 400 crore club at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Anees Bazmee directorial has entered the final leg of its theatrical run and is performing well despite the reduction of shows in India and overseas. After several milestones, the horror comedy has unleashed its final mega milestone by crossing the 400 crore mark. Apart from that, it also crossed the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

As per the latest collection update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 recorded a jump of a huge 79.31% to earn 2.60 crores* on day 23 at the Indian box office after day 22’s 1.45 crores*. With this, the domestic tally has moved to 264.75 crore* net. Inclusive of taxes, the gross domestic total stands at 312.40 crore* gross*.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is enjoying its last few days in the overseas market. On the fourth Saturday, it added another 5 lakh*, taking its international tally to 88.95 crore* gross after 23 days. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Kartik Aaryan starrer crossed the 400 crore mark with a total collection standing at 401.35 crore* gross at the worldwide box office. This is a big achievement for Anees Bazmee, Kartik Aaryan, and the team in a clash.

Apart from entering the 400 crore club, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel also surpassed Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which amassed 399 crore* gross globally.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 264.75 crores*

India gross- 312.40 crores*

Overseas gross- 88.95 crores*

Worldwide gross- 401.35 crores*

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

