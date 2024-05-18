Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion, which is just a month away from hitting the theatres. Kabir Khan directed the sports drama, which is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The makers are gearing up for the film’s trailer launch, and the producer himself will join the team to make the event more special. Keep scrolling for deets.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has been giving blockbusters one after another for the last three decades. The man has given the perfect combination of commercials and content with blockbusters like ‘Kick,’ ‘Highway,’ the ‘Baaghii’ franchise, ‘Tamasha,’ the Housefull series, and the forthcoming ‘Chandu Champion primed to be another biggie from his leading production house, Nadiadwala Grandson.

The posters released so far demonstrate the quality of the Chandu Champion film, which excites everyone to watch the much-awaited trailer. After Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan, the leading man and captain of the ship, Sajid Nadiadwala, is headed to Gwalior for the biggest trailer launch of the year.

The trailer launch will be one of the most significant cinematic events Indian cinema will ever witness. Sajid‘s presence and insights on the film at the event will make it even more exciting.

‘Chandu Champion’ is undoubtedly one of this year’s biggest and most anticipated films. The posters have shocked everyone, and the biggest highlight is Kartik Aaryan’s three different looks, which show his range as an actor and keep the excitement soaring to watch the masterpiece.

About the film-

According to reports, Chandu Champion is largely inspired by the life of India’s first paralympic swimmer, Murlikant Petkar. Kartik Aaryan plays the lead role. Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis also play significant roles.

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, ‘Chandu Champion’ is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Must Read: When Kartik Aaryan Said He Envies Ranbir Kapoor & Wishes To Work With Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News