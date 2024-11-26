The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report has been going steady at the box office. On its 11th day, the film managed to cross 20 crores. Take a look at its box office performance on its second Monday.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection Day 11

The Vikrant Massey starrer saw a major drop of 3.37% on its 11th day. The movie earned 1 crore on its 11th day, whereas it had garnered 3.24 crore on its 10th day. The film had amassed 1.55 crore and 2.65 crore on its 8th and 9th day, respectively. The total 11-day collection of the movie now comes to 20.60 crore. The film is now inching toward the 30-crore mark. The prospect looks challenging but is not impossible if there is a spike in the collections due to a positive word of mouth. The movie is primarily working on a positive word of mouth. It just has the last few days of this month until the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 arrives like a storm in the first week of December itself.

The Vikrant Massey starrer might find it difficult to recover its budget. Mounted at a budget of 50 crores, with its current India net collection of 20.60 crore, the film has managed to recover around 41% of its budget. It is very far away from the safe zone. However, it seems difficult now unless there is an extreme surge in the collections of The Sabarmati Report.

About The Film

The Sabarmati Report revolves around the horrifying Godhra train burning, which had taken place on February 27, 2002. The film also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The movie has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

