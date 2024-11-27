The Sabarmati Report grabbed a lot of eyeballs when its trailer was released. It is based on the real-life Godhra train burning incident of 2002. The film is receiving much support nationwide as it has been declared tax-free in many Indian states. Unfortunately, it still isn’t reaching its potential and lags behind 12th Fail. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 12.

Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna promised the unknown truth behind the controversial event. Unfortunately, many found the movie diplomatic, which diluted the interests of cine-goers. Advance booking always remained on the lower side, and political drama was largely dependent on word-of-mouth. The pace desperately needs to pick up now.

There was no improvement on the second Tuesday!

On day 12, The Sabarmati Report earned 1.02 crores in the domestic market. The box office collections remained on the same lines as the second Monday, which raked 1 crore. Ideally, the figures should have stayed in the same range as last Friday (1.55 crores). But if the mid-week blues hit, Vikrant Massey’s film could fall below the one-crore mark, which isn’t a good sign.

Take a look at the second-week breakdown of The Sabarmati Report below:

Week 1: 12.16 crores

Day 8: 1.55 crores

Day 9: 2.65 crores

Day 10: 3.24 crores

Day 11: 1 crore

Day 12: 1.02 crores

Total: 21.62 crores

Budget Recovery

Dheeraj Sarna’s directorial is made on a decent budget of 50 crores. This means it is yet to recover as much as 57% of the total cost. Pushpa 2 is arriving in theatres on December 5, 2024. Despite Singham Again, Bhool Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s ongoing run, it will dominate the screen count and steal everyone’s thunder.

There’s only a week to go and The Sabarmati Report is yet to add 28.38 crores to enter the safe zone. Given the current pace, it looks like an impossible task now.

