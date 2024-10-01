Marathi Industry is all set to witness two back-to-back hits with Navra Maza Navsacha 2 and Dharmaveer 2. While the former comedy film has been entertaining audiences for 11 days, the latter biographical political drama is marching its way towards success with 9.27 crore in four days!

Dharmaveer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Based on the life of Anand Dighe and Eknath Shinde, the political drama helmed by Praveen Tarde on its 4th day, Monday, September 30, witnessed a drop of 61% at the box office earning 1.35 crore. On Sunday, the film earned a roaring 3.47 crore.

The film was initially scheduled to release on August 9 but was postponed due to Mumbai’s bad weather and finally arrived in the theaters on September 27. It stars Prasad Oak as Anand Dighe and Kshitij Date as Eknath Shinde.

Dharmaveer 2 Budget & Collection

Dharmaveer 2, according to estimates, has been mounted on a budget of 8 crore. In four days, it stands at a total of 9.27 crore making a profit of 1.23 crore already. It has registered 15.38% return on investment after recovering the entire budget of the film in four day theatrical run!

Here is the daily breakdown of Dharmaveer 2 at the box office.

Day 1: 1.92 crore

Day 2: 2.53 crore

Day 3: 3.47 crore

Day 4: 1.35 crore

Total: 9.27 crore

4th Highest-Grossing Marathi Film

Dharmaveer 2, in four days, has reached the top 5 Marathi grossers of 2024 and is currently the fourth highest-grossing Marathi film of 2024. The film is a few crores away from claiming the third spot currently owned by Juna Furniture with 12.35 crore.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

