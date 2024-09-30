September 2024 box office turned a disaster for Hindi films that bore the brunt of Stree 2’s aftermath. Call it the lull after the storm, but the month of September 2024 did not offer any major releases. There was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Yudhra, both battling Stree 2 at the box office that refused to show any withdrawal symptoms in the entire month!

Two South Releases To Rescue

The month of September got a very little breath to survive with the two South releases that arrived in Hindi. Jr NTR’s Telugu action film Devara was released in Hindi and earned 39.52 crore in three days in September. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time, released as Thalapathy Is The GOAT in Hindi, earned 17.62 crore!

Stree 2 VS September 2024 Box Office

In total, the September 2024 box office welcomed 4 releases – 2 in Hindi and 2 South Indian films released in Hindi. Together, the four films could earn only 67.70 crore at the box office. That is a terrible number to discuss. In fact, Stree 2, in the month of September, single-handedly earned 162 crore, continuing its golden run. Stree 2 earned 141% higher than all the September releases combined!

Best Performing September In Last 10 Years

The best performing month of September in the last 10 years belongs to 2023, thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan bringing a massive 640.42 crore to the table. September 2023 also witnessed Fukrey 3’s success with 95.5 crore!

Worst Performing September In The Last 10 Years

The worst performing month of September, in the last 10 years obviously came this year with only 67.70 crore earnings from Devara Hindi (in three days), GOAT Hindi, The Buckingham Murders and Yudhra. In the upcoming days, Devara Hindi might add a few more crore, taking the cumulative total of September to probably near 100 crore but still it would stay the worst performing September in the last 10 years!

Here is the report card of Hindi releases of the month of September in the last ten years and their performance at the box office . Have a look.

Sep 2024: 67.70 crore

Sep 2023: 740.96 crore

Sep 2022: 378.77 crore

Sep 2021: 15.53 crore (COVID Impact)

Sep 2020: COVID Year

Sep 2019: 307.24 crore

Sep 2018: 209.30 crore

Sep 2017: 356.17 crore

Sep 2016: 313.69 crore

Sep 2015: 212.25 crore

Sep 2014: 169.98 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

