Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4 (Early Trends): Earns 58% Of Teja Sajja's HanuMan Hindi

Jr NTR’s Devara witnessed a drop on Monday as expected, but the film is still making its way upward on the number chart and is brisk walking towards axing the first Telugu Hit of 2024 released in Hindi – HanuMan’s lifetime collection!

Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the early trends, Devara Hindi has earned in the range of 4 – 4.5 crore on the fourth day, Monday, September 30. This is a significant drop from the 12.07 crore collection that came on the third day. The first weekend in Hindi contributed with 29.52 crore.

On the fourth day, despite a drop of almost 62%, the film managed to take the total to a respectable 33 – 34 crore in Hindi in four days. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the action biggie also stars Janhvi Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in the lead.

Devara VS HanuMan

With the 33 – 34 crore total, Devara has already earned 58% of HanuMan‘s total earnings in Hindi. The Telugu fantasy film was the first Tollywood film of 2024 to be released in Hindi, and it collected 58 crore in its lifetime. HanuMan Hindi was a super hit at the box office.

Trending Better Than Pushpa

While Devara seems to be on track to surpass HanuMan’s lifetime, it is already trending better than Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Hindi box office, which earned 16.80 crore in the first four days at the box office. Pushpa Hindi was also a hit at the box office.

Devara India Collections

In three days, Devara has earned a total of 164 crore at the box office, and Jr NTR’s film aims to hit the 200 crore club in India on the fourth day.

