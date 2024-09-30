It was exactly 2 years ago, on September 30, 2022, that Indian Cinema witnessed a magical cocktail of folklore blended with fantasy when Rishab Shetty arrived with his film Kantara in the theaters. Initially, it was a regional release that did not expect such a roaring response from the audiences.

Kantara Box Office Opening

The film opened at 1.95 crore on day 1. For two good weeks, a regional Kannada film started making noise on a global front. The action thriller written and directed by Rishab Shetty earned a huge 30.30 crore in its first week, followed by another roaring 42.30 crore in its second week.

In the third week, the film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam and it surprised everyone earning 15 crore in its opening week in Hindi. The film went on to earn 309.64 crore in India, including 81.10 crore in Hindi!

Kantara Budget, Collection & Profit

The film was mounted on a budget of 16 crore, and it registered a lifetime collection of 309 crore, churning out a profit of 1831.25%. Meanwhile, the Hindi version was acquired against rights of 7.5 crore, churning out a profit of a massive 981.33%. Both these numbers are unachievable on a regular basis.

Kantara VS KGF Chapter 2

Before Kantara arrived on September 30, 2022, it was KGF: Chapter 2, which was released in April 2022, that became the most profitable Kannada film post-COVID, with a profit of almost 759%. However, a few months later, after 900 days to be precise, Kantara arrived and broke all records. In fact, it might be the most profitable Kannada film in the past decade!

Kantara Hindi VS Stree 2

Currently, Kantara Hindi is the second most profitable Hindi film in the last five years after The Kashmir Files. With its 981.33% profit it stands a litte distance away from Stree 2 that is approaching towards the film to snatch the position for the 2nd most profitable Hindi film in the last 5 year. However, currently, it is Rishab Shetty’s film that holds the record!

Kantara is gearing up for a prequel soon. First look poster of Kantara Chapter 1 has already been revealed and the film might release in 2025.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

