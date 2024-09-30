South India Box Office 2024 saw a major upsurge in the month of September, and most of the credit goes to Thalapathy Vijay’s second last arrival in the theaters. The Greatest Of All Time was released at the beginning of the month, and the film continued to roar at the box office. Meanwhile, the closing of the month was boosted by Jr NTR’s Devara.

Apart from these two biggies, some small wonders played a significant role in the massive 523 crore accumulated from the four South Indian industries – Mollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood, and Sandalwood. In total September 2024 witnessed almost 60 big and small films that cumulatively earned 500+ crore in India!

South India Box Office 2024 VS Hindi Releases

While the South India Box Office 2024 hit 523 crore in total, it earned a massive 680% higher than the Hindi releases that earned only 67.70 crore in September 2024! However, the explosion in the South could be widely attributed to Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT.

Kollywood September 2024 Box Office

As compared to last month, Kollywood witnessed two major releases out of 13 small releases. In total, these 15 films registered a total collection of 260.33 crore at the box office!

Here is the box office collection of the major Tamil films released in September 2024.

The Greatest Of All Time: 222.22 crore (Tamil version) Meiyazhagan: 14.05 crore Devara Part 1: 3.15 crore (3 day Tamil collection)

Check out the collections of all the Tamil Films Of 2024 here.

Mollywood September 2024 Box Office

Malayalam box office got a revival with Kishkindha Kaandam’s roaring success. Mollywood in September 2024 witnessed 13 releases in total that brought 85.92 crore at the box office.

Here is the box office collection of the major Malayalam films released in September 2024.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam: 44.4 cro re (Malayalam Version) Kishkindha Kaandam: 34.15 cror e Kondal: 2.89 crore

Check out the collections of all the Malayalam Films Of 2024 here.

Tollywood September 2024 Box Office

While Telugu Films’ struggle in August with Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart’s clash ended with Aay and Saripodha Sanivaaram, September 2024 witnessed only one huge release – Devara! In total 17 Telugu releases earned 170.36 crore in total.

Here is the box office collection of the major Telugu films released in September 2024 in India.

Devara: 128.50 crore (in 3 days Telugu Version) Meiyazhagan: 2.45 crore Mathu Vadalara 2: 19.15 crore Ajayante Randam Moshanam: 1.23 crore (Telugu version) The Greatest Of All Time: 11.10 crore (Telugu version)

Check out the collections of all the Telugu Films Of 2024 here.

Sandalwood September 2024 Box Office

Kannada Cinema had only one noteworthy release in September. In total, however 21 small Kannada releases survived the South India Box Office 2024’s storm collecting 8.60 crore in total.

Here is the box office collection of the major Kannada films released in September 2024 in India.

Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali: 4.41 crore Devara: 1.05 crore (3 days Kannada version)

Check out the collections of all the Kannada Films Of 2024 here.

Note: Box Office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

