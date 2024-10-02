Good days are back for the Marathi film industry as back-to-back two films have struck gold at the Indian box office. Currently, Dharmaveer 2 is performing brilliantly, and the holdover release, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, has also emerged as a big success. Talking specifically about the Sachin Pilgaonkar directorial, the film has now officially become a Hit by minting a profit of over 100%. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Navra Maza Navsacha sequel continues to do well

The sequel, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Hemal Ingle, had an open run of one week. Last Friday, it witnessed a big competitor in the form of Dharmaveer 2. Still, it has maintained a stronghold in theatres and is inching towards the 20 crore mark in India. In this journey, the film has become one of the most successful Marathi films of 2024.

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 at the Indian box office

Navra Maza Navsacha 2 completed 12 days in theatres yesterday. On the second Monday, it earned an estimated 0.48 crore, and yesterday (second Tuesday), it witnessed an upward trend in night shows due to today’s national holiday, resulting in an estimated 0.53 crore coming in. As a result, the film stands at 16.19 crores net at the Indian box office after 12 days.

It’s a big hit!

Reportedly, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 is made on a budget of 8 crores. Against this cost, it has already amassed 16.19 crores, yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 8.19 crores. Calculated further, it equals a profit of 102.37%. As per Koimoi parameters, any film with 100% or more returns is a Hit, so even this Marathi sequel is a Hit now.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Navra Maza Navsacha 2:

Day 1- 1.86 crores

Day 2- 2.43 crores

Day 3- 3.55 crores

Day 4- 1.19 crores

Day 5- 0.98 crore

Day 6- 0.84 crore

Day 7- 0.89 crore

Day 8- 0.51 crore

Day 9- 1.26 crores

Day 10- 1.67 crores

Day 11- 0.48 crore

Day 12- 0.53 crore (estimates)

Total- 16.19 crores

