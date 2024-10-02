Joker 2, aka Joker Folie a Deux, is finally in the theatres after a long wait. It has received a bittersweet welcome in Korea despite starting at #1. However, word of mouth is not so favorable for the Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga starrer. It has opened with lower numbers than the first Joker movie. Scroll below for the deets.

Todd Phillips has returned to the director’s chair for this sequel to the 2019 movie. The previous film was critically acclaimed and a commercial success as well. The lead star, Joaquin, won his first Oscar for his exceptional performance. He is the second actor to win an Academy Award after portraying a comic book character. Previously, the late Heath Ledger received the award.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando, although Joker 2 kicked off at #1 in Korea, word of mouth for the film and rating is not so admirable. As per the report, Joker 2 was released in Korea on Tuesday and collected $1.3 million on its opening day. It registered the #6 biggest opening day ever for DC in Korea.

Joker: Folie a Deux remains under Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s $1.5 million, The Batman’s $1.7 million, Joker’s $2.2 million, and Suicide Squad and The Dark Knight Rises’ $2.4 million opening days. Unfortunately, its word of mouth is reportedly the worst ever for a comic book movie, and the audience score is dropping as more people watch it.

It received a 6.5 Golden Egg on CGV, which is equivalent to a D—on CinemaScore. By the end of Tuesday, the rating dropped to 6.2. Even The Marvels had a higher rating of 7.2 than Joker 2. The 2019 movie received an 8.9 egg in 2019. In addition to that, on Megabox, the movie has a rating of 6.7 from the audience.

Joker: Folie a Deux, aka Joker 2, will be released in the US theatres on October 4. It is reportedly tracking to earn $140 million globally on its debut weekend.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

