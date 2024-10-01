Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has surpassed the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is now the second highest-grossing film of the director-actor duo – Tim Burton and Michael Keaton. The 2024 gothic feature has surpassed the duo’s 2019 film Dumbo to achieve this spectacular feat. Scroll below for the deets.

At the North American box office, the movie crossed the $250 million mark, and not only that, it scored the second biggest fourth 3-day weekend ever for September. Sadly, it stays below IT’s $16.9 million in the US. Meanwhile, Dumbo was the live-action adaptation and reimagining of Walt Disney’s 1941 movie Dumbo. It was based on the novel by Helen Aberson and Harold Pearl. Besides Keaton, the film also featured Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin. Burton reportedly confirmed that it would be his last movie with Disney.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Beetlejuice earned solid numbers once again on its fourth weekend. The gothic horror by Tim Burton has reached $123.8 million in the international markets. At the US box office, the gothic horror-comedy collected slightly higher numbers, $16.2 million.

It stands at a solid $250.3 million cume in the US after experiencing a dip of 37.3% from last weekend. Michael Keaton and Tim Burton’s movie stands at $374.0 million after its 4th weekend haul. It is now the second highest-grossing movie of the director-actor duo. The #2 was held by Dumbo, and its $353.28 million global haul. But the 2024 release has surpassed that by almost 6%. They have worked together on five films, and here is the new ranking.

5. Beetlejuice – $74.84 million

4. Batman Returns – $266.94 million

3. Dumbo – $353.28 million

2. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $374.0 million

1. Batman – $411.56 million

The movie, led by Michael Keaton and directed by Tim Burton, was released in the theatres on September 6.

