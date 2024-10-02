Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is currently running in its 7th week but still showing no signs of exhaustion. Yes, the pace has gone down considerably, but it’s nowhere close to wrapping up its theatrical run. In fact, yesterday, it yet again crossed the mark of 1 crore, which is outstanding. Today, it will witness a healthy jump due to Gandhi Jayanti pushing the overall collection. Keep reading for a detailed worldwide box office report!

An all-time blockbuster!

Made on a moderate budget, the Stree sequel has pulled in crazy numbers globally. No one ever imagined in their wildest dreams that the film would cross the 600 crore mark in India and 800 crore globally. Now, since milestones have been unleashed, expectations are sky-high from the upcoming films in the same horror-comedy genre.

Stree 2 is an all-time blockbuster, and for the horror-comedy genre, it has raised the bar too high. Now, all eyes are set on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and The Raja Saab performed globally.

Stree 2 at the worldwide box office

Stree 2 has completed a run of 48 days in theatres. In India, it has amassed a staggering 617.56 crores net so far, which equals 728.72 crores gross. In overseas, too, the film has emerged as a blockbuster and has almost closed its glorious run. It has earned 139 crores gross internationally so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a colossal 867.72 crores gross.

To miss the next target!

Stree 2 is already Bollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film globally. At 6th, it’s Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar with a collection of 902.92 crores gross. As we can see, with 867.72 crores gross already in the kitty, the Stree sequel is just 35.20 crores away. However, this much distance won’t be covered now as it has already slowed down. Yes, there’s some fuel left in this horror comedy backed by Sarkata’s tale, but it’s not enough to beat Secret Superstar.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Stree 2:

India net- 617.56 crores

India gross- 728.72 crores

Overseas gross- 139 crores

Worldwide gross- 867.72 crores

