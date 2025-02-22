The Kapoors united to celebrate the big fat Indian wedding of Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani. While the entire Kapoor clan decked up for the event, the pictures and videos have been grabbing the attention of netizens. A picture of Karisma Kapoor along with Zahaan and Shaira Kapoor, with the caption, “Only singles left,” is being loved, while a video of Neetu Kapoor along with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter is now being talked about for a hilarious reason!

In the said video, Ranbir Kapoor‘s niece Samara Sahni is seen posing with mom Riddhima, but her face turns dead as soon as Neetu Kapoor arrives in the frame. Some eagle-eyed netizens noticed Samara pushing Neetuji out of the frame while she came along to pose with her daughter and granddaughter!

The hilariously timed video caught the attention of Redditors, who connected with the video and called it the ultimate family drama before any family function, where everyone is getting ready together!

The Legit Indian Family Kalesh!

A user pointed out, “Nani must have had some Kalesh with the granddaughter,” and another comment agreed, “Surely must have had some kalesh while getting ready, like every Indian family.”

Regular Teenage Drama

People also pointed out how it must have been the regular what-to-wear crisis of a teenager. A Redditor asked, “Why’d they make her wear that?” Another comment read, “Teenage drama.” One more user reasoned, “I bet she wasn’t feeling her outfit.” One more user pointed out the difference in the outfits and wrote, “Reverse what Neetu and her granddaughter are wearing and watch the aesthetics improve.”

Nani – Samara’s Decking Up Argument

A user pointed out, “Her nani must have said something rude about dress or how it’s looking on her & she must be angry/ upset with that.” One Redditor argued, “This looks like being forced into a tacky dress when you had planned a different outfit! I feel you, girl; we’ve all been there.”

Hilarious Reactions!

A user pulled a joke, “Nani se daant padi hai.” Another comment agreed and wrote, “Yes lol, and when Samara sort of pushes Neetu away, Neetu glares at her for a brief second before smiling again for the cameras. When her hands go on Samara’s shoulder, Samara tightens her grip on her mums hand.”

Check out the viral video here.

However, after or before this viral video, Neetu Kapoor, Samara, and Riddhima posed for the cameras like a happy family. Check out the ‘Kalesh-less’ video here.

