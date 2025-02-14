Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses across the nation today. There is no need to mention that she gained the nickname “National Crush” because of her massive fan following in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. Rashmika has starred in blockbuster films like Pushpa: The Rise and Animal, which helped skyrocket her popularity. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her movie Chhaava, alongside Vicky Kaushal, which has hit the screens today.

During Chhaava‘s promotions, Rashmika shared interesting details about her co-stars. She had the opportunity to work with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and shared her experience working with the actor. Rashmika mentioned that she and Ranbir have a “no-nonsense approach” to work. She praised him for his professionalism, stating that he always stays focused on his role. Rashmika said she enjoyed working with him as they both immersed themselves in their characters.

Rashmika Mandanna also shared her experience working with iconic star Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. She described him as someone with radiating energy. She said that she felt extremely comfortable working alongside him. The actress also had good things to say about her Chhava co-star, Vicky. She described all her current co-actors as “kind” and praised them for their “no-nonsense” approach to work.

“With Allu Arjun sir, our energies match and make us feel comfortable. With Ranbir, we both don’t like nonsense. We focus on the characters and don’t talk about anything else. With Vicky, every day on set, I’d think, ‘This guy is amazing.’ It’s so rare to find people like them, and I’m really grateful to work with them,” she shared. Besides collaborating with Vicky Kaushal in Chhaava, Rashmika is also working with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Sikandar.

