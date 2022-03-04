Taika Waititi has revealed that he lied to Marvel Studios to get his hands on Thor: Ragnarok directing job. Waititi is an actor, director, and producer and has an impressive list of projects under his banner, including Jojo Rabbit, Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, and many more.

Advertisement

Before the director started to make the movies on Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel character, his filmography was smaller and included lower-budget projects. But after taking on the task to helm the 2017 instalment on the God of Thunder, Taika has been recognised as an acclaimed and exceptional director who turns a script into a film quite well.

Advertisement

Despite how great his previous works were, Taika Waititi recently admitted that he lied to Marvel Studios and said yes to everything in his discussions with them. While appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Waititi reflected on his time working with the MCU so far. He was then asked about how he was able to impress the studio.

To this, Taika Waititi replied, “Say yes to everything.” The Free Guy actor continued to say, “Absolutely, I can do that. I won’t let you down. You know. If you want a job, you’ve got to lie. You’ve got to fake it.” We guess it’s true when people say, ‘fake it till you make it, ‘ and Waititi is a fine example of it. The director has previously revealed some of his more sneaky efforts to land Thor: Ragnarok.

Waititi once said that he and Chris Hemsworth purposely didn’t disclose being friends to Marvel Studios before getting the movie. The director didn’t want to rely on Hemsworth to get him the job.

We are glad that Taika Waititi got the chance to direct Thor: Ragnarok, even if we had to lie to Marvel Studios about some things. Now, the director is helming the next Chris Hemsworth movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

Must Read: When Rihanna Lashed Out On A Fan Who Felt The Former Would Die Of Drug Overdose: “F*ck Outta Here U Weak B*tch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube