The Batman was just released, and it has already made a whopping amount at the international box office. Robert Pattinson-led DC flick is receiving nothing but praise ever since it hit the theatres. The movie has been hitting the big screens of different countries on different days, starting earliest from 1st March in South Korea.

Advertisement

Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie follows the early days of the Dark Knight, who will be teaming up with Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman against Paul Dano’s Riddler. Colin Farrell is featuring as the Penguin as well. Warner Bros. has confirmed making a spinoff on Farrell’s character.

Advertisement

Now, as per Comicbook, new reports have come in regarding The Batman’s box office numbers. It seems like the Robert Pattinson starrer has already collected $5.3 million at the international box office. The report states that it has made $1.7M in South Korea and another $2.1M in France, $414K in Sweden, $362K in Indonesia, and $193K in Belgium after being released on 2nd March.

The report further states that The Batman is set to open in 47 additional markets on Thursday, with an additional 19 being added on today. It was previously reported that the Robert Pattinson starrer may have the biggest box office opening in the history of any Dark Knight film. The latest predictions stated that the Matt Reeves directorial could earn anything between $100 million and $125 million.

From what the latest box office reports say, there are good chances of the film making those numbers. If it does then the DC flick would become the second film of the pandemic era to cross that three-figure milestone. The first one was done by their counterpart Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

So far, the ratings of The Batman also look great, with Rotten Tomatoes with it a ‘Fresh’ score and a solid 8.8 ratings from IMDb. Even the fans are loving the Robert Pattinson starrer and calling it a ‘must-see.’

Must Read: When Rihanna Lashed Out On A Fan Who Felt The Former Would Die Of Drug Overdose: “F*ck Outta Here U Weak B*tch”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube