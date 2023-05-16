Troubled singer Britney Spears is all set to drop her tell-all book very soon and it appears a lot of Hollywood A-listers are worried about it as the singer might spill the secrets which till now have remained unknown. Spears’ former lover Justin Timberlake also seems to be getting all sweaty about it as a new report has suggested that he wants to get his hands on the tell-all book before it hit the shelves.

For the uninitiated, Spears and Timberlake dated from 1998 to 2002 before the couple split up due to media pressure and the alleged affair of the Toxic hitmaker. Read on to know what the sources have to say about Britney’s tell-all book.

According to Radar Online, sources have claimed that “Justin’s future is literally in the hands of Britney,” adding, “She knows everything.” The insider further stated, “Justin is apologetic and trying to get hold of the manuscript before anyone else does. He has a PR war room set up, but they can’t do anything until they read what she has to say.”

It is also reported that the publisher of Britney Spears’ tell-all book, Simon & Schuster has already started to feel the heat even though an official release date is yet to be announced. Talking about the same, an insider told another publication, “There are a lot of nervous A-listers. Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney.”

Apart from Justin Timberlake, Spears might also spill the beans on her brief fling with actor Colin Farrell in 2003. In April 2023, it was reported that Britney is very close to finishing her book. An insider on the same shared that her memoir will be “everything you think she will talk about and more. She is not holding back.”

Britney Spears locked a whopping $15-million deal with publishing giant Simon & Schuster for her tell-all book. It was also reported that the singer’s memoir picked up speed apparently after her sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘ interview on Spotify’s Call Her Daddy podcast in January 2022.

