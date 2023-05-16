Harry Styles has a very flamboyant personality with a flare for older women, and no, we are not referring to his ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The English singer once got into bed with the mother of one of his friends, although he was very young at that time and did not achieve fame. Today we brought you a throwback to Styles spilling the bean on this daring incident. Scroll below to get the deets.

Harry and Olivia apparently started dating sometime in 2021, but it was short-lived as they broke up soon the following year in 2022. A few weeks ago, Harry was spotted making out with Emily Ratajkowski, which allegedly made Wilde a bit upset, but keeping this complicated business aside for now and focus on this amusing incident from Harry’s past.

In a report by Mirror UK, in a biography on Harry Styles’ exploits, the singer revealed that he once got into bed with one of his friend’s mother. He said, “At my friend’s ­birthday party a few years ago, I got dared to go and get in bed with his mum.” He added, “At my friend’s ­birthday party a few years ago, I got dared to go and get in bed with his mum.” He added, “She was asleep, and she woke up when I got in, so I just ran down the stairs. She had a robe on, but I don’t know if there was anything on underneath.”

Harry Styles have had a very vibrant personal life, several reports said at one point in life, he spent the night with multiple women at a time. Every night allegedly, four to five girls could be seen leaving his room. Hopefully, he is not living like that anymore and made headlines with his dating rumours with Emily Ratajkowski.

