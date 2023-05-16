Ben Affleck has a love-hate relationship with the media. He is adored by his fans for his talent, career graph and achievements but also trolled for his actions in his personal life. Recently, he has been a common subject for meme fodder online. From his poker face to candid moments with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, people have been observing everything closely. Probably it all started when the actor got roped in the #MeToo movement and faced allegations against himself as well. Scroll on to learn more.

The actor supported the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of s*xual misconduct. But it backfired when netizens pointed out that he misbehaved with an interviewer, Hilarie Burton, and she acknowledged the same. While Ben apologized for his actions, he was slammed again for a similar act with another interviewer. However, this time the case was different.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To promote his movie Jersey Girl, he appeared in an interview with Anne-Marie Losique on Box Office. During the episode, she was asked to sit on Ben Affleck’s lap while he sniffed her hair and caressed her neck. He made s*xual innuendos and gave comments like, “They (viewers) would like it better if you did the interview topless at the station, wouldn’t they?” and “These bre*sts are very firm,” and “I’m getting them t*tties out,” and “Are you wearing a n*pple ring?”

Well, the interview irked a lot of netizens and they slammed Ben Affleck left and right. But interestingly, Anne-Marie Losique revealed later that it was all scripted. While talking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said, “You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

She added that the Gone Girl actor called the interviewer to his suite once, but she firmly refused. “He said, ‘I would be more comfortable in my suite.’ I said, ‘Umm, no.’ I am not saying something would have happened, but I made sure nothing happened.”

Check Out The Video On Available On YouTube Here –

Well, Ben definitely should be more careful when the camera is on.

Must Read: When Akshay Kumar Turned Down A Movie Opposite ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson Making A Decision That Shocked The Entire Film Industry

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News