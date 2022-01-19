It is definitely not easy to be Britney Spears. The pop sensation has gone through an entire roller coaster of problems and recently saw a ray of hope when her Conservatorship was called off legally. That gave Britney a voice and she went on to call out people who gave her pain. One of the most spoken about and difficult episodes in Queen B’s life is her break up with Justin Timberlake and most recently the dynamic started making headlines again.

Justin and Britney dated from 1999 to 2002. After the breakup, Spears had a tough time moving on and she now reveals that her family was of no help. Her sister Jamie Lynn Spears most recently in a podcast told her version of the story about how they dealt with Britney’s breakup with Timberlake.

Britney Spears has now come out to dismiss all Jamie’s claims and expressed how she felt like slapping her younger sister and mother Lynne Spears. Read on to know what the pop sensation exactly has to say about the same.

In a very lengthy Instagram post that seems to be a reply to Jamie Spears’ comments on the podcast, Britney Spears wrote, “I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her tv shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there 👻 !!!!!,” Britney’s message, which was shared on Jan. 18, began. “I had worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mamma … Sit there and get served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret chunky sugar meanwhile Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges with the TV for hours then goes to lay out on a raft at the pool … I’m in shock because this was never my life !!!!”

Britney Spears continued, “Justin’s family was all I knew for many years … Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show … All I remember saying was ‘DAMN !!!,” she continued. “How the hell does a 12 year old land a Nickelodeon show ????’ ….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my iced chocolate drink 🤷🏼‍♀️🥤 !!!”

“I mean yeah … I’m grown up right ??? But then maybe I might need a little support … It was a People Magazine cover … The people show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared !!!! F–k yeah !!!,” she went on. “My Mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and my dad [Jamie Spears] split and she was more messed up than anything !!!! I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!,” Britney Spears concluded.

