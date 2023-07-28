When Robert Pattinson Was Warned Of Getting Fired From Twilight By The End Of The Day For His Acting, He Said: "My Manager Came Up As A Surprise..."

Robert Pattinson, on multiple occasions, has stated that he did not like Twilight and found his role absurd. But nevertheless, he has always acknowledged that the franchise was his ultimate ticket to fame in Hollywood. The movies, as the fans know well, are adapted from the novella of the same name by author Stephenie Meyer. Rob plays Edward, a century-old vampire who falls in love with a mortal.

Interestingly, the actor envisioned the role quite differently than the makers and at one point, the creative differences became so apparent that Rob almost got fired from the project. Scroll on to learn more.

In the book, Edward was in constant dilemma as he loved a mortal, being a vampire himself, and put her life in danger every single minute. Robert Pattinson wanted to portray this feeling a little too much in the movie and hence made his role quite emotional. That did not sit right with the makers. In a video shared by an Instagram page called Robpattinsonsociety, the actor explained what happened while he was shooting for Twilight.

Robert Pattinson said, “You know I was 21, and I wanted to make it as arty as possible. So we had this strange tension where the studio was a little bit scared to make things a little bit too emo and stuff. I thought that was the only way to play it. It just seems so ridiculous talking about it now, because I was literally in…I spent so much time just infuriated by the whole thing…it’s definitely something with being 21 as well. I can’t believe the way I was acting half of the time.”

The Tenet actor also described a particular scene where he realised that he could get fired from the film. He shared, “This scene where Edward introduces Bella to his family for the first time. I remember that day when my agent, my manager, came up as a surprise visit. I just thought everything was fine, and then at lunch, they were like, ‘Okay, whatever you are doing right now, after lunch, just do the opposite. Or you will be fired by the end of the day.’”

Well, he finally changed his act, and while talking about it, The Batman actor said, “I was like, ‘Okay.’ That was the only thing that got me to sort of smile a little bit.”

